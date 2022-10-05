Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued October 5 at 4:36AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Patchy fog has developed along portions of Monterey Bay and within
the Salinas Valley. Visibility reductions to around 1/2 mile have
been observed, with reductions to around 1/4 mile possible in
spots. Patchy fog should persist through mid morning.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may
widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and
leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road
when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow
extra time to travel to destinations.

