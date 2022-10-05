Dense Fog Advisory issued October 5 at 5:01AM PDT until October 5 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel
Valley, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and
Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.