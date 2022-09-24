Special Weather Statement issued September 24 at 12:35AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
Areas of fog have developed along southern portions of Monterey
Bay and along the Big Sur coast. Visibility reductions to around
1/2 mile have been observed, with reductions to around 1/4 mile
possible in spots. Fog should persist overnight.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may
widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and
leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road
when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow
extra time to travel to destinations.