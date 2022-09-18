Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 5:33AM PDT until September 19 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds causing downed limbs and trees with likely power outages. Sand and blowing debris along Highway 1 including the Great Highway. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WINDS…Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* LOCATION…Immediate coast and coastal hills from Sonoma county southward to Big Sur in Monterey county.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.