Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 5:33AM PDT until September 19 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* LOCATION…Immediate coast and coastal hills from Sonoma
county southward to Big Sur in Monterey county.
* TIMING…Until 4 am Monday.
* WINDS…Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds causing downed limbs and trees with
likely power outages. Sand and blowing debris along Highway 1
including the Great Highway.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.