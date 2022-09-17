Skip to Content
September 18, 2022 5:34 AM
Published 9:20 PM

Wind Advisory issued September 17 at 9:20PM PDT until September 19 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* LOCATION…Immediate coast and coastal hills from Sonoma
county southward to Big Sur in Monterey county.

* TIMING…6 am Sunday through 4 am Monday.

* WINDS…Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds causing downed limbs and trees with
likely power outages. Sand and blowing debris along Highway 1
including the Great Highway.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

