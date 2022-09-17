Wind Advisory issued September 17 at 1:39PM PDT until September 19 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM Sunday to 4 AM PDT Monday.

* LOCATION…Immediate coast and coastal hills from Sonoma county

southward to Big Sur in Monterey county.

* TIMING…6 am Sunday through 4 am Monday.

* WINDS…Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* IMPACTS…Downed limbs and trees with likely power outages.

Sand and blowing debris along Highway 1 including the Great

Highway.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.