Wind Advisory issued September 17 at 1:39PM PDT until September 19 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM Sunday to 4 AM PDT Monday.
* LOCATION…Immediate coast and coastal hills from Sonoma county
southward to Big Sur in Monterey county.
* TIMING…6 am Sunday through 4 am Monday.
* WINDS…Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* IMPACTS…Downed limbs and trees with likely power outages.
Sand and blowing debris along Highway 1 including the Great
Highway.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.