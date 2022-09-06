Heat Advisory issued September 6 at 12:44AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Temperatures into the 90s expected.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey

Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Increased concern for heat related

illnesses as hot daytime temperatures will combine with only

modest overnight cooling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.