Excessive Heat Warning issued September 4 at 6:02PM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County
including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The hottest temperatures will occur
across the region’s interior and in the higher terrain each
afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing
little relief from the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.