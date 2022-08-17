Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 9:44PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
Patchy dense fog is possible tonight for coastal and near-coastal
areas. Visibility reductions to around 1/2 mile have been
observed, with reductions to around 1/4 mile possible in spots.
Patchy fog should persist through the morning hours.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may
widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and
leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road
when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow
extra time to travel to destinations.