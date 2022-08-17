Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 9:44PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Patchy dense fog is possible tonight for coastal and near-coastal

areas. Visibility reductions to around 1/2 mile have been

observed, with reductions to around 1/4 mile possible in spots.

Patchy fog should persist through the morning hours.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may

widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and

leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road

when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow

extra time to travel to destinations.