Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 9:03PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
Patchy dense fog has developed this evening over portions of the
area. Visibilities are reduced to around one half mile in general,
with localized areas experiencing visibilities of one quarter of
a mile or less. Patchy fog should persist through the morning
hours.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may
widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and
leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road
when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow
extra time to travel to destinations.