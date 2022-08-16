Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 9:03PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Patchy dense fog has developed this evening over portions of the

area. Visibilities are reduced to around one half mile in general,

with localized areas experiencing visibilities of one quarter of

a mile or less. Patchy fog should persist through the morning

hours.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may

widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and

leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road

when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow

extra time to travel to destinations.