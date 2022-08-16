Heat Advisory issued August 16 at 2:31PM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper
90s to 106 degrees.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey
County Including Pinnacles National Park, North Bay Interior
Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills and East
Bay Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Widespread moderate to high heat risk expected. Hot
temperatures will significantly increase the potential for
heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.