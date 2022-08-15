Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 11:39AM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106
possible.
* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey
County Including Pinnacles National Park, North Bay Interior
Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills and East
Bay Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest days forecast to occur on Tuesday
and Wednesday. Warm overnight lows are expected through Friday
morning, ranging from 65 to 76 degrees in the Valley and 71 to
82 degrees in the foothills.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.