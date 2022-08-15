Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 11:39AM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105

possible.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San

Antonio and Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National

Forest.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest days forecast to occur on Tuesday

and Wednesday. Warm overnight lows are expected through Friday

morning, ranging from low 60s to upper 70s.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.