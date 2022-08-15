Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 11:39AM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105
possible.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San
Antonio and Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National
Forest.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest days forecast to occur on Tuesday
and Wednesday. Warm overnight lows are expected through Friday
morning, ranging from low 60s to upper 70s.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.