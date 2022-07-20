Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:22 AM
Published 3:17 AM

Beach Hazards Statement issued July 20 at 3:17AM PDT until July 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast for south facing beaches.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Fransisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents this afternoon through Wednesday.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content