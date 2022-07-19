Beach Hazards Statement issued July 19 at 2:21PM PDT until July 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast for south facing beaches.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Fransisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents this afternoon through Wednesday.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.