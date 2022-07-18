Beach Hazards Statement issued July 18 at 1:57PM PDT until July 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast for south facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents this afternoon through Wednesday.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.