Heat Advisory issued July 17 at 10:17AM PDT until July 17 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 90s and up to 108 degrees
Fahrenheit expected.
* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey
County Including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities such as hiking or camping.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest locations will be across eastern
and southern San Benito county. After 7 PM PDT, temperatures
could still be in the low to mid 90s but will be quick to cool.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.