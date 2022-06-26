Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 2:16PM PDT until June 27 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with daytime temperatures from low 90s
to 104. Overnight lows in the 60s to 70s in the hills.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San
Antonio and Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior
Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest locations will be far southern
Salinas Valley and interior portions of San Benito county.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.