Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 5:43PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

At 541 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 18

miles northeast of Greenfield, or 29 miles northeast of Arroyo Seco,

moving north at 20 mph. Locally strong winds could occur due to

downbursts and there is the potential for small hail. Frequent

lightning continues and some thunderstorms may have downpours.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Soledad, Greenfield, King City, Gonzales, Chualar and San Lucas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.