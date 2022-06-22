Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 5:43PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
At 541 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 18
miles northeast of Greenfield, or 29 miles northeast of Arroyo Seco,
moving north at 20 mph. Locally strong winds could occur due to
downbursts and there is the potential for small hail. Frequent
lightning continues and some thunderstorms may have downpours.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Soledad, Greenfield, King City, Gonzales, Chualar and San Lucas.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
