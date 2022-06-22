Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 10:03PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

At 1001 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of gusty winds

near Greenfield, or 11 miles east of Arroyo Seco, moving southeast

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Jamesburg, Tassajara Hot Springs, Arroyo Seco, Soledad, Greenfield,

King City, Gonzales, Sycamore Flat and Colman Canyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.