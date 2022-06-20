Heat Advisory issued June 20 at 10:04AM PDT until June 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with daytime temperatures from 93 to
105. Overnight lows in the 60s in the valleys with 70s in the
hills.
* WHERE…Interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay,
Santa Cruz Mountains, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, and interior
Central Coast.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
