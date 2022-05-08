High Wind Warning issued May 8 at 9:05PM PDT until May 9 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands and San Miguel and

Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

A High Wind Warning means that damaging high winds of 58 mph or

greater are likely or imminent. Secure all loose outdoor

furniture. Monitor the latest forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or

your favorite media source.