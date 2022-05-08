High Wind Warning issued May 8 at 3:04AM PDT until May 9 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands and San Miguel and
Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
A High Wind Warning means that damaging high winds of 58 mph or
greater are likely or imminent. Secure all loose outdoor
furniture. Monitor the latest forecasts on NOAA Weather Radio or
your favorite media source.