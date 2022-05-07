High Wind Warning issued May 7 at 7:56PM PDT until May 9 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands and San Miguel and
Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
