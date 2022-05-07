High Wind Warning issued May 7 at 2:09PM PDT until May 9 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands and San Miguel and

Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.