Beach Hazards Statement issued May 5 at 6:01AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Francisco
Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming
and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion..
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents during the afternoon.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.