Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 2:18 PM
Published 6:01 AM

Beach Hazards Statement issued May 5 at 6:01AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Francisco
Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…Through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming
and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion..

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents during the afternoon.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content