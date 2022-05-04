Skip to Content
today at 1:54 PM
Published 5:34 AM

Beach Hazards Statement issued May 4 at 5:34AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming
and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents during the afternoon Thursday.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

