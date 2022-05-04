Beach Hazards Statement issued May 4 at 10:34PM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents

along the coast.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming

and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong

rip currents during the afternoon Thursday.

Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep

pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. Remain out

of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.