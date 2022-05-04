Beach Hazards Statement issued May 4 at 10:34PM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming
and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents during the afternoon Thursday.
Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep
pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. Remain out
of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.