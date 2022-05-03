Beach Hazards Statement issued May 3 at 1:09PM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming
and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents during the afternoon Thursday.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
