Beach Hazards Statement issued April 24 at 8:02AM PDT until April 24 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of
sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

