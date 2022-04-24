Beach Hazards Statement issued April 24 at 8:02AM PDT until April 24 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of
sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.