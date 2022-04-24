Beach Hazards Statement issued April 24 at 8:02AM PDT until April 24 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of

sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.