Beach Hazards Statement issued April 24 at 5:05AM PDT until April 24 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of

sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong

rip currents during the afternoon and evening today.

Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep

pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. Remain out

of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.