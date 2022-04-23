Beach Hazards Statement issued April 23 at 7:23PM PDT until April 24 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of

sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong

rip currents during Sunday afternoon and evening.

Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep

pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. Remain out

of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.