Beach Hazards Statement issued April 23 at 7:23PM PDT until April 24 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of
sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents during Sunday afternoon and evening.
Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep
pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. Remain out
of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
