Special Weather Statement issued April 21 at 12:05PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

At 1204 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Soledad, or 17 miles northeast of Arroyo Seco, moving northeast at 5

mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…This cell is moving extremely slowly and

may cause local flooding concerns in the vicinity of northeastern

Soledad.

Locations impacted include…

Soledad.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.