Special Weather Statement issued April 21 at 12:05PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
At 1204 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Soledad, or 17 miles northeast of Arroyo Seco, moving northeast at 5
mph.
HAZARD…Pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…This cell is moving extremely slowly and
may cause local flooding concerns in the vicinity of northeastern
Soledad.
Locations impacted include…
Soledad.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
