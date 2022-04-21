Beach Hazards Statement issued April 21 at 9:34PM PDT until April 23 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…A long period northwest swell of 16 to 18 seconds at 10

to 13 ft will continue moving across the coastal waters. This

strong swell will impact area beaches with breaking waves of 14

to 18 feet possible through Friday night.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Fransisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN…Through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stay well away from the shoreline, expect

dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and

strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep

children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back

to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger

breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.