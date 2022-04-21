Beach Hazards Statement issued April 21 at 2:48PM PDT until April 23 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…A strong northwest swell at 18 to 20 seconds associated
with swell heights over 12 feet has arrived. This strong swell
will likely impact area beaches with breaking waves of 14 to 18
feet possible through tomorrow.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…Through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stay well away from the shoreline, expect
dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and
strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep
children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back
to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger
breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.