Beach Hazards Statement issued April 19 at 9:08PM PDT until April 23 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…A strong northwest swell at 18 to 20 seconds associated

with swell heights over 12 feet arrives early Thursday

morning, impacting area beaches with breaking waves of 14 to

18 feet possible through Friday.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stay well away from the shoreline, expect

dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and

strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep

children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back

to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger

breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.