Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 5:25PM PDT until April 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* LOCATION…Widespread strong and gusty winds across the greater

San Francisco and Monterey Bay Regions, with strongest winds near

the waters and through the gaps.

* TIMING…Through 9 pm this evening.

* WINDS…West to Northwest 20 to 35 mph with local gusts to 50

mph.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds can result in hazardous driving

conditions, as well as blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.