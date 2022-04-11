Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 5:25PM PDT until April 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* LOCATION…Widespread strong and gusty winds across the greater
San Francisco and Monterey Bay Regions, with strongest winds near
the waters and through the gaps.
* TIMING…Through 9 pm this evening.
* WINDS…West to Northwest 20 to 35 mph with local gusts to 50
mph.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds can result in hazardous driving
conditions, as well as blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
