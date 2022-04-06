Beach Hazards Statement issued April 6 at 2:15PM PDT until April 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest swell 11 to 14 feet at 13 to 15 seconds. Large
breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet in the surf zone.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves in the surf zone of 14 to 18
feet.
A Beach Hazard Statement for large shore break means that
conditions are present to support large breaking waves in shallow
water. These large breaking waves can lead to back and neck
injuries. Swimmers should avoid swimming in areas of large shore
break and always swim near a lifeguard. Be sure to always keep
your eyes on the ocean.