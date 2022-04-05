Beach Hazards Statement issued April 5 at 4:34PM PDT until April 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest swell 11 to 14 feet at 13 to 15 seconds. Large

breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet in the surf zone.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves in the surf zone of 14 to 18

feet.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.