Beach Hazards Statement issued April 5 at 4:34PM PDT until April 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest swell 11 to 14 feet at 13 to 15 seconds. Large
breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet in the surf zone.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Large breaking waves in the surf zone of 14 to 18
feet.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

