Beach Hazards Statement issued April 4 at 4:33PM PDT until April 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…A moderate period northwest swell at 13 to 16 seconds

associated with swell heights over 11 feet arrives early Tuesday

morning, impacting area beaches through Wednesday night.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 3 AM PDT Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stay well away from the shoreline, expect

dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and

strong rip currents. Beachcombing is not advised during this

timeframe. Stay of coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children

close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the

ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger breaking

waves in the surf zone from 18 to 22 feet.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.