Beach Hazards Statement issued April 4 at 4:33PM PDT until April 6 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…A moderate period northwest swell at 13 to 16 seconds
associated with swell heights over 11 feet arrives early Tuesday
morning, impacting area beaches through Wednesday night.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 3 AM PDT Tuesday through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stay well away from the shoreline, expect
dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and
strong rip currents. Beachcombing is not advised during this
timeframe. Stay of coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children
close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the
ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger breaking
waves in the surf zone from 18 to 22 feet.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
