Beach Hazards Statement issued March 15 at 6:34PM PDT until March 15 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
The period continues to decrease with many obs recording 11 foot
waves at 17 seconds. With the swell diminishing, it provided
confidence letting the statement expire. However, there are
occasional obs, mainly north of Point Arenas, displaying 15 to 16
feet at 16 to 17 seconds. It is not widespread enough in the
immediate coastal waters to issue a High Surf Advisory, but
caution is advised through the remainder of the evening if in the
surf zone.