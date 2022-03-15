Beach Hazards Statement issued March 15 at 6:11AM PDT until March 15 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Very long period west-northwest at 18 to 20 seconds.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Through 7 PM PDT Today.
* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stay well away from the shoreline, expect
dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and
strong rip currents.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
