Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
March 15, 2022 4:38 AM
Published 9:12 PM

Beach Hazards Statement issued March 14 at 9:12PM PDT until March 15 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Very long period west-northwest swell at 20 to 22
seconds this evening, then long period swell at 19 seconds
tonight and Tuesday.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Tonight through 7 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stay well away from the shoreline, expect
dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and
strong rip currents.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content