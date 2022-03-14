Beach Hazards Statement issued March 14 at 2:20PM PDT until March 15 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Very long period west-northwest swell at 20 to 22 seconds
this evening, then long period swell at 19 seconds tonight and
Tuesday.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 PM PDT this evening through 7 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stay well away from the shoreline, expect
dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and
strong rip currents.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.