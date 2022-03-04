Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 9:33AM PST until March 4 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…All coastal areas of the San Francisco Bay Area and
Central Coast including the San Francisco Bay Shoreline.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.