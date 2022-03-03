Wind Advisory issued March 3 at 5:13PM PST until March 4 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Monterey Bay and
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments