Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 5:13 PM

Wind Advisory issued March 3 at 5:13PM PST until March 4 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Monterey Bay and
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content