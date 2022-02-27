Beach Hazards Statement issued February 27 at 2:52AM PST until February 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Long period northwest swell at 17 to 20 seconds.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…Until 1 pm PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high risk of sneaker waves continues
through this morning with wave heights 5 to 8 feet and periods
of 17 to 20 seconds. The risk of sneaker wave decreases by this
afternoon as wave heights increase enough for the ocean to
provide its own natural warning.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.