Beach Hazards Statement issued February 26 at 9:08PM PST until February 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Long period northwest swell at 17 to 23 seconds..
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The high risk of sneaker waves continues
through Sunday morning when wave heights of 5 to 8 feet and
periods of 17 to 20 seconds are expected. The risk of sneaker
wave decreases by Sunday afternoon as wave heights increase
enough for the ocean to provide its own natural warning..
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.