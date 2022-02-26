Beach Hazards Statement issued February 26 at 2:13AM PST until February 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period northwest swell at 17 to 23 seconds.

* WHERE…Entire coastline from Sonoma county to Monterey

county, including the San Francisco Peninsula Pacific

shoreline.

* WHEN…Today through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Initial forerunner waves arrive late

today with periods in excess of 23 seconds. The highest risk

of sneaker waves expect on Saturday and into Sunday morning

when wave heights of 3 to 6 feet and periods of 17 to 21

seconds are expected. The risk of sneaker wave decreases by

Sunday afternoon as wave heights increase enough for the ocean

to provide its own natural warning.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.