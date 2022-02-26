Beach Hazards Statement issued February 26 at 1:36PM PST until February 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period northwest swell at 17 to 23 seconds.

* WHERE…Entire coastline from Sonoma county to Monterey

county, including the San Francisco Peninsula Pacific

shoreline.

* WHEN…Today through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest risk of sneaker waves are

expected today into Sunday morning when wave heights of 3 to 6

feet and periods of 17 to 21 seconds are expected. The risk of

sneaker wave decreases by Sunday afternoon as wave heights

increase enough for the ocean to provide its own natural

warning.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.